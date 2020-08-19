2020 | Episode 11 - Academy Returns to Play | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes as NYCFC return to play.

In episode 11 of 2020 presented by EA Sports, Jonathan D'Angelo, Head of Performance for the NYCFC Academy, gives a breakdown of the return to play protocols and demonstrates the pre-season tests that each athlete goes through. Coaches Michael dal Pra and Hugo Guzman describe the emotions of their players as they finally return to the game they love.