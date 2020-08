How to Watch & Listen to NY Red Bulls vs. NYCFC

NYCFC take on the New York Red Bulls this Thursday, August 20 at 7pm. Here's what you need to know to watch and listen...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. NY Red Bulls

Date and Time: Thursday, August 20 at 7pm ET

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Last Meeting: August 24, 2019, NYCFC 2-1 RBNY

Broadcast

Television: YES Network

Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on NYCFC.com/Radio

International Coverage