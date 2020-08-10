James Sands Voted Etihad Player of the Month

James Sands is your Etihad Player of the Month for July!

“The Sandsman” had an excellent July on the field enough to earn him 58% of your vote.

Playing the full 90 in all but one match, Sands started all five matches for New York City in the #MLSisBack tournament and proved to adapt to whichever position Ronny Deila assigned him. Sands dominated against Toronto FC with 10 duel wins, five tackles, two blocked shots, and three interceptions.

Congrats James!

New York City FC has announced Phase 1 of their Continuation of Play for the 2020 MLS regular season. NYCFC will kick off the first match of the Hudson River Derby season on Thursday, August 20th against the Red Bulls. Although fans will not be allowed to attend home games, the Club is working to provide at-home experiences.

Click here for more information and NYCFC’s Phase 1 Schedule.