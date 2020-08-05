VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for July

Welcome to August, NYCFC Fans.

While the #MLSisBack run ended a couple of games short, we saw some great performances from the Boys in Blue in the bubble, and it’s now time to vote for the Etihad Player of the Month for July 2020.

Here are the nominees…

James Sands

The Sandsman continues to show out, no matter what the circumstances. The 20-year-old Rye, NY native was a standout at #MLSisBack, starting all five matches that New York City played in, and going the full 90 in all but one. He moved between a CB and DM role in Ronny Deila’s system, and has proven equally adept wherever he is deployed on the pitch.

Jesus Medina

Jesus just rose again…

After being substituted on at half-time of the tournament’s opening match vs. Philadelphia - Medina went on to start the rest of the matches, scoring a team-leading three goals to help carry NYCFC to the Quarterfinal in Orlando. His wonder goal on the loss vs. Orlando lit the match, and his 5th minute tally vs. Toronto in the knockout stage set NYC up for success vs. an old rival. The 23-year-old Paraguyan will look to continue his run of hot form when MLS is Back again…

Anton Tinnerholm

The man they call TinnerBOOM put in the work all NYCFC fans have come to expect last month. Energy, intensity, and incomparable full-back play from the Swede across all available minutes in the competition. A continuous bright spot for the City Boys.

Get your votes in!