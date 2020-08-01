Injury Report | Tajouri-Shradi and Zelalem Out

New York City FC will be without the services of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Gedion Zelalem for tonight’s MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinal match vs. Portland Timbers.

Isi’s hamstring injury sustained vs. Toronto FC will keep him out, though he has remained with the squad in Orlando to work on his recovery, while Zelalem has been missing with a knee issue since his substitute appearance earlier in the competition.

NYCFC vs. Portland Timbers kicks off at 10:30PM ET (FS1 / TUDN / NYCFC.com/Radio) with the victors taking on Philadelphia Union in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Injury Report

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (hamstring) – OUT

Gedion Zelalem (knee) - OUT