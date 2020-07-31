2020 | Episode 10 - Taty's Barber Shop | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

In episode 10 of 2020 presented by EA Sports, Taty Castellanos transforms his room into a barber shop and gives Maxi Moralez a haircut. Daniel Fradley, Head of NYCFC Performance Analysis, brings us into the coaches meeting the day before the match against Toronto. Daniel gives us a full breakdown of all the preparations that went into the match against Toronto, and details how he is supporting with real-time video on the bench during gameday.