New York City FC Face Portland Timbers in MLS is Back Quarterfinals

New York City FC will meet the Portland Timbers in the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals.

NYCFC will return to action for on Saturday, August 1 at 10:30PM ET (FS1 / TUDN / NYCFC.com/Radio) to meet Portland after the Timbers booked the final spot in the last eight thanks to a penalty shootout victory over FC Cincinnati.

Ronny Deila’s NYCFC enter the quarterfinal fresh from overcoming Toronto FC 3-1 in an emphatic Round of 16 performance.

Speaking on ESPN’s halftime show during the penultimate Round of 16 match, Deila said he felt his side had turned a corner after defeating Inter Miami and TFC in back-to-back games.

Deila told Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman: “I think we had a hard start in the tournament but we’ve turned it around and had a really good game two days ago.

“We are on our way and I think it was very good for everyone to get a good performance and also to score some more goals.”

Tune-in on Saturday night at 10:30PM ET for NYCFC vs. Portland Timbers on FS1 or TUDN, or listen in English or Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.