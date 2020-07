How to Watch & Listen to NYCFC vs. Portland Timbers

NYCFC face Portland Timbers for the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal round on Saturday, August 1. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. Portland Timbers

Date and Time: Saturday, August 1 at 10:30pm ET

Competition: MLS is Back Tournament, Quarter Finals

Stadium: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Broadcast

Television: FS1, TUDN

Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on NYCFC.com/Radio

International Coverage