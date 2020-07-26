Injury Report | Team News for Round of 16

New York City FC will be missing one player for tonight's MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16 showdown with Toronto FC.

Gedion Zelalem is the sole name of the NYCFC Injury Report, meaning Head Coach Ronny Deila has an almost-complete squad to choose from in Sunday's 8:30PM ET (FS1 / NYCFC.com/Radio) kickoff.

Héber is fully fit after missing the final group match vs. Inter Miami, while Maxi Moralez, who was listed as questionable and featured for 11 minutes, is also now rated as 100% in contention.

Sebastien Ibeagha is also back among the squad after his injury, while Alexandru Mitriță was a starter last time out and felt no ill effect of his minutes.

Injury Report

OUT - Gedion Zelalem (knee)