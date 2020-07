How to Watch and Listen to Toronto FC vs NYCFC

NYCFC faces Toronto FC for the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16 on Sunday, July 26. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. Toronto FC

Date and Time: Sunday, July 26 at 8:30pm ET

Competition: MLS is Back Tournament, Round of 16

Stadium: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Broadcast

Television: FS1

Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on TuneIn

International Coverage