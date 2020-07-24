2020 | Episode 9 - Capturing the City | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

In episode 9 of 2020 presented by EA Sports, we take a look at the staff that bring the fans closer to the players. NYCFC Media Relations Manager, Woody Wilder, gives us an inside look at how media interviews are conducted in the bubble. Club photographer, Katie Cahalin, gives us a detailed look at how she prepares for and approaches a match.