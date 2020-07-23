New York City FC to Learn MLS is Back Tournament Fate Tonight

New York City FC will learn their MLS is Back Tournament fate tonight.

The squad has remained in the bubble at ESPN Wide World of Sports watching events unfold in the competition’s other groups and will tune in for Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy tonight knowing that the final match of Group F will be decisive.

By virtue of results in the past few days of group play, Ronny Deila’s side now know they will progress to the Round of 16 as one of four third-place Wild Card qualifiers if one of the following two scenarios play out.

Group F (Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy tonight at 8:00 p.m. FS1/TUDN)

NYCFC advance if:

Draw. LA Galaxy win by 2 or fewer goals.

If NYCFC advance, we will be in action in the Round of 16.