New York City FC Advance to the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16

We’re moving on… New York City FC have qualified for the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16.

City booked their spot in the knockouts thanks to a 1-1 draw between Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy in Group F, clinching the fourth Wild Card qualifying spot with three points and a -2 goal differential.

Ronny Deila’s side will face a repeat of the Eastern Conference semifinals of 2016 and 2019, facing Toronto FC on Sunday night at 8:30PM ET (FS1 & NYCFC.com/Radio).

NYCFC’s prospects had looked grim after two matchdays, following a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia and a 3-1 defeat to Orlando City, but the victory over Inter Miami on Monday proved to be enough for the squad to advance and compete for the hardware.

