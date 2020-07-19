Injury Report | Maxi Rated as Doubtful for Miami

New York City FC take on Inter Miami for Match 3 of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando on Monday morning.

Maximiliano Moralez is listed as doubtful after missing out vs. Orlando last week. Gedion Zelalem will be missing as an option in midfield as well after picking up a knock in the tournament opener vs. Philadelphia.

The good news? Alexandru Mitriță and Sebastian Ibeagha come off the injury report and are fully cleared for action.

Kickoff is at 9AM ET on ESPN / ESPN Deportes and NYCFC.com/Radio.

Injury Report

OUT – Gedion Zelalem (knee)

DOUBTFUL – Maxi Moralez (quad)