2020 | Episode 8 - In the Bubble | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes every weekday at 5pm through July 8 as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

NYCFC returns to the field for the first time in 123 days at the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Before the opening game, Sebastian Ibeagha and several NYCFC teammates made a statement, taking the knee and raising a fist for eight minutes and 46 seconds to protest systemic racism in society and sport. As well as pitchside views on the opening game vs. Philadelphia, we check in on Maxi Moralez, who is on the comeback trail from a quad injury sustained vs. the Union.