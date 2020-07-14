Injury Report | Mitri Rated as Questionable for Orlando

New York City FC are suiting up again tonight for Match 2 of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without Maxi Moralez, who is set for a spell on the sidelines with a quad injury, while Sebastien Ibeagha is also out with a calf problem.

Alexandru Mitriță didn't dress for the opening matchday but the Romanian could be fit enough to return vs. the Lions, while Gedion Zelalem picked up a knock vs. Philadelphia and is also rated as questionable.

Tony Rocha comes off the Injury Report and is available for selection.

Kickoff is at 8PM ET on @TUDNUSA, available via free trial on @fuboTV, and via streaming with English commentary on TUDN Twitter.