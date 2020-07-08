New York City FC Announce Traveling Roster for "MLS is Back Tournament"

NEW YORK, N.Y., July 8, 2020 - New York City FC today announced their traveling roster for the “MLS is Back Tournament” which begins today in Orlando, Florida.

NYCFC will play their first match against the Philadelphia Union tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

The traveling roster includes:

Goalkeepers (2): Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza

Defenders (8): Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thóararinsson, Ronald Matarrita, Tayvon Gray, Joe Scally, Sebastien Ibeagha

Midfielders (10): Alexander Ring, Maxi Moralez, Juan Pablo Torres, Tony Rocha, James Sands, Jesús Medina, Gedion Zelalem, Nicolás Acevedo, Keaton Parks, Justin Haak

Forwards (5): Héber, Valentín Castellanos, Gary Mackay-Steven, Alexandru Mitriță, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

NYCFC Goalkeeper Brad Stuver did not travel to Orlando due to a personal matter. League Pool Goalkeeper Charlie Lyon will train with the team while in Orlando.

Stuver said: “Although it's difficult for me to not be with the team in Orlando, I made the decision to remain home in NY because it was best for my family and myself. Wishing the guys good luck and a safe and healthy return home.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: "After discussions with Brad, it became clear that his unique situation meant it was right for him and his family to not participate in the "MLS is Back Tournament" and we respect his decision.

He is an important member of our squad and while we will miss him and his influence, we are looking forward to having him re-join the team upon our return to New York."

NYCFC’s full tournament schedule is below:

July 9, 2020 - NYCFC vs Philadelphia Union – 9:00 a.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN)

July 14, 2020 – NYCFC vs Orlando City SC – 10:30 p.m. ET (TUDN, TSN)

July 19, 2020 – NYCFC vs Chicago Fire FC – 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1, TUDN, TSN)