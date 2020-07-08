Keys To The Match: #MLSisBack vs. Philadelphia Union

#MLSisBack - and New York City’s Football Club is looking to start the tournament of the same name off on the right foot as they take on the Philadelphia Union at 9AM ET LIVE from the ESPN Wild World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Start it up. These are the Ford Keys to the Match.

Squad

It has been an unprecedented start to Ronny Deila’s career as NYCFC Head Coach, but in a way it has given his charges more time to settle and gel together ahead of what will be an intense knockout environment in Florida.

It's been a minute...



But you know Ronny has the squad ready to go

With the squad just about at full health, it will be important to get off to a strong start upon which to gain some footing in a competition with so many unknowns.

Ronny and everyone else is confident we’ve got the guys to do it.

Schedule

The City Boys will play three matches in 10 days, having not played a competitive one before that since March 11.

There will be much to learn when the squad kicks off at 9AM, but one thing is for certain - every member of the team will have a role to play if we are to win a first trophy for the city.

Signing

The MLS is Back Tournament will represent a chance for Uruguay’s “Cacha" Acevedo to get his first run out in City Blue.

For more information on New York’s newest young talent, check out the deep dive they did over at The Outfield.

Surprise!

And that’s not the only new signing.

We went and brought our family since Day 1 to YouTube to help bridge the gap for this “fanless environment”.





Get ready for all things #MLSisBack with the debut episode of #NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans



Ahead of the first match - catch up with our friends The Cooligans to get prepped on what's been going down in the bubble.

Ahead of the first match - catch up with our friends The Cooligans to get prepped on what’s been going down in the bubble.

Soccer for Breakfast

Set your alarms, people.

We will have plenty more for you in the morning ahead of the breakfast time match that kicks off our #MLSisBack run. Stay tuned and be sure to link up with the fellow NYCFC Fam any way you can. The team can feel your support from home 100 percent.

Let’s get it!