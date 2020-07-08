Introducing NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans, presented by El Jimador

New York City FC and The Cooligans are pleased to team up for a new YouTube show which will debut on Wednesday, July 8 to mark the start of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans, presented by El Jimador, premiered on the Club’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 8 ahead of NYCFC’s opening match vs. Philadelphia the following morning.

Stand-up comics and NYCFC Founding Members Alexis Guerreros & Christian Polanco became The Cooligans in 2015, starting their long-running and popular podcast and social media channels, before going on to host a twice-weekly TV show on FuboTV.

In this new NYCFC show, presented by the Club’s official tequila partner El Jimador, the guys will break down what’s happening in the bubble at ESPN Wide World of Sports, as well as previewing the team’s upcoming games in their inimitable comedic style.

NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans, presented by El Jimador will kick off with three installments through the group stages of the tournament and continue after the tournament when NYCFC returns to MLS play.