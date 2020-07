New York City FC is back in action in Group A of the MLS Is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida on Thursday morning.

The Boys In Blue return to the pitch at the Wide World of Sports Complex against the Philadelphia Union with two players listed as questionable: Sebastien Ibeagha (calf) and Tony Rocha (hamstring).

Kickoff is at 9:00 AM EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Injury Report

Sebastien Ibeagha – Calf – Questionable

Tony Rocha – Hamstring – Questionable