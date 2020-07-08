2020 | Episode 6 - undeNYable | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes every weekday at 5pm through July 8 as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

NYCFC were two games into their MLS season when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the world. A brief homage to the city and how the NYCFC Family came together in this moment starts the episode, before we join Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and discover how a pro footballer remains fit in quarantine through Ramadan. The final segment of the episode shows the team’s return to training.