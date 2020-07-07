Ask Brad | NYCFC CEO Brad Sims City Member Q&A

July 7, 202012:04PM EDT
NYCFC.com Staff

NYCFC CEO Brad Sims hopped on Cisco WebEx to answer questions from City Members on all things 2020, the MLS is Back tournament, and more...

City Member Question Timecodes

00:00: Brad Sims welcome

04:05 - What are the next steps the Club will be taking over the coming months in the short term to support the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19 response groups?

09:20 - How can fans with means help strengthen those without so we can move forward collectively as a community? Can we build out the club's community initiatives to ensure that all are represented across those families with loss due to Covid-19, underrepresentation from BLM, Pride communities?

17:10 - What will the situation be with matches with fans this season, or next season if there is no vaccine? What kind of precautions will be taken?

22:08 - How has the stadium search/process been affected by COVID? Has it slowed down?

25:45 - What is the team doing to provide a more inclusive environment on game day?

29:00 - Compared to the current level of supporter's passion and team reactions/responses, how do you think a soccer-specific stadium will change the overall dynamic of the Club?

33:11 - What will NYCFC do for fans during the upcoming tournament so that we can participate?

37:10 - How confident is the organization that the players are going to be safe now that there is a spike in Coronavirus cases in Florida?

