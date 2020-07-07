2020 | Episode 5 - Do You Know the Way to San José? | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes every weekday at 5pm through July 8 as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

We take flight to Costa Rica for Episode 5, joining the squad for NYCFC’s first-ever Concacaf Champions League match vs. San Jose. One of the club’s first-ever fans Omari Soulfinger (AKA NYCFC Pigeon) is able to find his way to the match despite some significant difficulties (flying to the wrong San Jose in California), so we join him and the flock of pigeons in the bleachers to watch Héber and company seize the continental stage in style.

Release Schedule