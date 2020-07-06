The Cityzens Giving Young Leaders Summit, presented by Etihad Airways, is back for a sixth year – and for 2020, the event is going digital.

This year, we are bringing together 250 young leaders from community football projects in 23 cities around the world for a week of interactive online training to equip them with the skills and confidence to support recovery efforts in their communities.

In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, this year’s Summit will be live-streamed across three time zones, to empower young leaders to promote COVID-19 recovery in their communities through the power of football.

The event follows last month’s successful launch of Cityzens Giving for Recovery, City Football Group’s transformative initiative aimed at bringing staff and fans together to help our communities get back on their feet in the wake of the pandemic.

As part of Cityzens Giving for Recovery, we are matching donations for the funding of nine recovery-linked projects near each of our clubs (up to a total of £500,000 matched against all donations received on or by 31 August).

For 2020, the Young Leaders Summit will be led by City in the Community coaches and young leaders from Manchester, New York and Melbourne.

Participants will undertake tailored seminars and workshops on a host of key topics including leadership in a crisis, adapting community football for social distancing, delivering impact remotely and promoting COVID-19 recovery through football.

These core sessions will be supported by a new high-profile guest speaker series focused on sharing inspiring leadership journeys and lessons with Young Leaders over the course of the week.

The 250 Young Leaders participating stem from a diverse range of cities across the globe, including Manchester, Melbourne, New York City, Bandung, Bangalore, Barranquilla, Beijing, Cape Coast, Cape Town, Chicago, Guangzhou, Kilifi, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Mumbai, Philadelphia, Sao Paolo and Washington.

Since 2014, more than 2,000 young leaders have been trained in leadership and community football coaching by Manchester City. Using the power of football, they have positively impacted the lives of more than 35,000 children and young people.

Arjun, 21, a Young Leader in Mumbai, “I enjoy making a difference in my community. The children look up to me and parents value my role in the development of their children. This gives me a sense of responsibility and happiness. I am looking forward to connecting with young leaders all around the world during the Summit and taking the learning back to my community”.

To find out more about Cityzens Giving for Recovery and donate, click here.