2020 | Episode 3 - The Gotham Kit | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes every weekday at 5pm through July 8 as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Episode 3 - The Gotham Kit

It’s Media Day for New York City FC as the team takes turns to shoot photography and video which will be used in broadcasts and in promotional material throughout the 2020 season.

The team’s new secondary uniform, The Gotham Kit, is the main topic of conversation and the Club’s Director, Brand Marketing and Creative Services Milo Kowalski talks through some of the cues taken from the city for the design.

Back in New York, City Members have their first opportunity to get the new kit at the 2020 kickoff event at Pele Soccer in Times Square where Sporting Director David Lee, Head Coach Ronny Deila and CEO Brad Sims also take questions in a live Q&A hosted by YES Network Announcer Ian Joy.

Release Schedule