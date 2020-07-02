2020 | Episode 2 - A Friendly Wager | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes every weekday at 5pm through July 8 as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Episode 2 - A Friendly Wager

Episode two features a montage of the team’s first steps under Head Coach Ronny Deila on preseason in Orlando, before we join the Norwegian on a quick pitstop in NYC, riding in the car on his way to meet the Third Rail, NYCFC’s official supporters’ group.

Ronny is treated to some team chants, shares a beer with the supporters and outlines his vision for the new role, before we’re back on preseason for the second leg with the squad in Santa Barbara.

The second episode of 2020 climaxes with Manager of Team Operations Konstantin Pyankov attempting an eight-minute mile to the chorus of much banter from the squad.

