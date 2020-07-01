2020 | Episode 1 - A New Day | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes every weekday at 5pm through July 8 as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Episode 1 - A New Day

We kick off the first episode of 2020 at the Etihad City Football Academy joining long-serving kitman Danny Laroche who is preparing all of the squad’s gear for (the first) preseason, before checking in on the 2020 Staff Summit in Lower Manhattan as CEO Brad Sims and the Club’s leadership team outline the strategy for the year ahead.

In the episode’s final scene, new Head Coach Ronny Deila meets his players for the first time at the airport and veteran defender Maxime Chanot greets the Academy youngsters hoping to catch their new manager’s eye on preseason in Florida.

Release Schedule