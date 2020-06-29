Club Commitments | Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter.

In the weeks since the tragic killing of George Floyd, and following those of Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, Elijah McClain and so many others, we at New York City FC (NYCFC) have taken time to reflect, listen, converse and focus on how as a Club we can join and support the Black Lives Matter movement in an ongoing way and in this vital moment in our history.

We are a Club founded on the core principle of empowering better lives through soccer, and over the last seven years, we have created meaningful community impact through an extensive and ambitious series of youth programs and initiatives across the five boroughs. But we can – and we must – do more.

NYCFC denounces racism and discrimination in all its manifestations and stands as a proud ally with all disenfranchised and marginalized groups of people. All members of the NYCFC family – from first team players, to fans, to partners, to staff – are expected to share and uphold these values.

We have created a diverse internal working group of employees from across the organization with a focus to make tangible and ongoing change both within our Club and across New York City. The aim of this group is to ensure that the initial commitments outlined below are meaningful and action-oriented.

Access and Education

Implement an internal Diversity & Inclusion Council with the ongoing mandate and support of our Board and Senior Leadership to create sustained change within our organization and community, steadfastly fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms. Accelerate our internal efforts in diversity and inclusion training to increase discussion and focused staff learning on important topics such as unconscious bias, inclusive behaviors and social justice awareness. Formalize a recruiting, hiring, and talent development process to expand our efforts in the identification and development of diverse candidates for opportunities within NYCFC at all levels from internships to future leadership and executive roles. Develop a mentorship program for minority coaches, providing opportunities to work alongside NYCFC Academy and Youth Programs coaches, as well as fully funding up to five coaching badge applicants annually, to participate in National B, C or D courses.

Engage and Support

Establish an annual goal of at least 2,000 combined staff volunteer hours, cultivating and building upon our culture of service, with a focus on predominantly minority communities throughout the five boroughs. Evolve our procurement process to leverage the diversity of our City by increasing participation of womenand minority owned businesses. Launch an ongoing partnership and support an NYC-based charitable organization that focuses on investing in the future of minority youth across the City. Vigilantly enforce our Fan Code of Conduct. Behavior inconsistent with our core values is not welcome and will not be tolerated at matches or team sanctioned events.

Celebrate and Amplify

Dedicate a match each season at Yankee Stadium to celebrate and support the Black Lives Matter movement by continuing to raise awareness and uplift the voices of people fighting for social justice. Observe Juneteenth and Election Day as official paid holidays, along with providing connected volunteering and educational opportunities for staff and fans. Create an annual Black Heritage Celebration platform in conjunction with Black History Month to amplify the voices of, and build awareness around, the contributions of Black Americans to our sport, our City and our History.

We are proud to be a part of and represent such a diverse and inclusive City. While we know we cannot change the injustices in society overnight, we have a responsibility to speak up, speak out, and use our platform to act.

NYCFC pledges to make a lasting, tangible and ongoing commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement and to foster an inclusive, progressive culture in line with our core values of equality, dignity and respect.