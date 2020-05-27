Vote | Etihad Fan of the Month

Today New York City Football Club is kicking off our new Etihad Fan of the Month program, designed specifically to shine a light on a select few members of the best fan base in Major League Soccer that are doing special things for others in their local community, in our city, and around the world at this difficult time.

Submit your fellow supporters below for a chance to be recognized here, and keep an eye out across NYCFC.com and NYCFC’s social media channels for special features on fellow supporters that are making a positive impact on their neighbors. We are in this together. #ForTheCity

