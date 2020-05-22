Keys To The Match | Holly vs LAFC

It’s a holiday weekend and NYCFC is here to start off the summer on a positive note.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…

Bounce Back

Join Chris “DidyChrislito” Holly as he plays Los Angeles FC’s Martin “RemiMartinn” Oregel on Saturday at 3 PM live on Chris’ Twitch channel.

Chris will be looking to redeem himself following a rollercoaster weekend, winning on Saturday versus Brandon @GonzoSZN Gonzalez 10-6, and then being defeated on Sunday against Paulo Neto in the eMLS Semifinals alongside NYCFC Goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Holly has played well against opponents during the series of Saturday friendlies, but Oregel is no slouch, finishing just behind third place Holly in the 2020 eMLS standings in fifth.

Play On

In the wake of the pandemic that we are all experiencing, NYCFC is continuing our Stay Healthy, Stay Home initiative with 2019 eMLS Champions League Winner Chris Holly. Do you have crazy FIFA 20 skills or goals? Tag us via social media and we just might put you in the spotlight.

Join In

Check out Chris’ Twitch stream and be sure to comment and like as he plays. You can support him and reach out on Twitter and Instagram where Chris can be found @didychrislito. Come On New York!

How To Watch

Chris will be streaming live on NYCFC.com at 3:00PM ET this Saturday, May 23 from Chris’ Twitch channel at Twitch.TV/didychrislito_