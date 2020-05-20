NYCFC Named Finalist for ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award for the Third Time in Club History

For the third time in Club history, ESPN announced New York City FC (NYCFC) as a finalist for the annual Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, presented by ESPN and sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The nomination is a testament to the Club’s vision and purpose to empower better lives through soccer and to serve as the football Club of New York City at every level, in every community.

City in the Community (CITC), the charity supported by NYCFC and City Football Group, was launched in 2014 to use soccer to tackle social issues around health, education and crime prevention and has been committed to this important work since.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, NYCFC and CITC helped donate over 143,000 meals to the South Bronx community—a borough disproportionally affected by the pandemic. In alignment with health and safety guidelines from authorities, CITC transitioned 100 percent of its free soccer core programs to virtual platforms to ensure the wellbeing of local youth. The research from a third-party study has shown a $4.50 return in health benefits for every $1 invested in CITC programs.

Paul Jeffries, CITC Executive Director & Board Member stated:

“During the trying time that we’re experiencing together, it speaks volumes for ESPN and the entire sports world to come together and continue to invest in communities.

“The combined efforts from NYCFC players, fans, young leaders, community coaches, elected officials, partners and front office has allowed us to develop life-changing pathways for New York City youth. Our programs are successful because we don’t stop at funding; we are a part of the neighborhoods and schools on the day-to-day to create opportunities for youth to have access to the game and beyond.”

NYCFC and other finalists (Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York City FC and Sacramento Kings) will receive a $25,000 grant to the charity related to their award-winning humanitarian efforts. On June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET, the winner of the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award will be announced as part of the ESPYS and receive $100,000 towards their charitable efforts.