NYC TBT | NYCFC vs. Chicago Fire - 7/22/17

Tonight we continue our biweekly series of classic matches as we look back at our 2017 match against Chicago Fire.

Watch the match below at 7pm and reminisce with us on Twitter and Instagram where we will share some of the most iconic moments from the day.

Be sure to share with us some of your clips and photos from the day as we take a walk down memory lane.

STAY HEALTHY. STAY HOME. Keep up to date with the Club’s upcoming virtual events here, or subscribe to our calendar here.

*Live game streams will only be available within local broadcast territory. We still encourage those fans further afield to participate on social media, tagging @NYCFC with any posts relating to the game.