Keys to the eSports Match | NYCFC vs. Colorado Rapids

We’re hitting the sticks once again and you’re all invited. New York City Football Club is back all weekend with 2019 eChampions League Winner Chris “DidyChrislito” Holly competing against Colorado on Saturday, and we move on to Championship Sunday where Chris and NYCFC Goalkeeper Sean Johnson take on Atlanta United for a FIFA20 eMLS semifinal.

May The Force Be With You

Holly goes into a competitive weekend with a 26-1 record in the FIFA20 Ultimate Team weekend league. He’s been on an excellent run in May and will be looking to defeat Colorado’s Brandan “GonzoSZN” Gonzalez.

Big Things Poppin’

After defeating FC Dallas and New York Red Bull alongside Sean Johnson (who was chosen to slot in a penalty *wink* Coach Deila), Chris Holly will lead the way in an eMLS tournament semifinal against Atlanta United’s Paulo Neto and defender Franco Escobar live on FS1 on Sunday at 6 PM EST. Check out the recap from the previous round here. Neto is ranked 11th in the world in FIFA20, so our man will have his work cut out for him.

Join In

Check out Chris’ Twitch stream and be sure to comment and like as he plays. You can support him and reach out on Twitter and Instagram where Chris can be found @didychrislito. Come On New York!

How To Watch

Chris will be streaming live on NYCFC.com at 1:00PM ET this Saturday, May 16 from Chris’ Twitch channel at Twitch.TV/didycrislito_ Get ready to Beast Up with Chris Holly and NYCFC, and remember to #StayAtHome and be safe!