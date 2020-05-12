Staying Home with NYCFC | Design a Kit & Learn a New Language

In case you missed it, check out some of the latest additions to NYCFC's "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub to keep you active and informed while at home.

Help Support NY Common Pantry

We're proud to bring awareness to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health, and self-sufficiency. The recent concern over COVID-19 has impacted the organization's volunteer base and their ability to serve some of NYC's most vulnerable communities. If you can, join us in supporting NY Common Pantry by providing a donation. You may select one of our donation amounts or help us finish our puzzle by purchasing one or more puzzle pieces for $10 each until the puzzle is complete. Donate here.

Kids Corner Activities

Each week, we're continuing to add new activities for the young NYCFC fans in your household. We've got NYCFC-themed word searches, crossword puzzles, coloring pages featuring some of your favorite players, mazes, word scrambles, connect-the-dots, and more. Get your creativity flowing by designing your own flag or NYCFC kit. If you're up for a challenge, we've got a Youth Wellness Board full of different categories and tasks. If you haven't already, families can also download The Healthy Hat-Trick, a soccer-themed educational program focused on health and nutrition.

Learn a Language | Etihad @ Home

Etihad brings the world to your screens through their new series, Etihad @ Home. Learn the basics of Spanish and Arabic from their Cabin Crew Lina and Ahmed.

NYCFC Move! presented by Body Armor

NYCFC Move! is back with another workout to get you moving at home. This week, NYCFC Performance Coach Jake Roswell links up with Héber to demonstrate a circuit workout to get your heart rate pumping. Combine these exercises, along with the ones Brad, Taty, and Isi showed on previous NYCFC Move! episodes for a simple home workout.

NYCFC Youth 30 Day Challenge, presented by adidas #HomeTeam

Grab a soccer ball and practice your footwork with this 30 Day Challenge, presented by adidas and additional youth skills videos to try at home. We will continue to provide more skills and ball mastery videos, but in the meantime set up the self-timer and shoot video of yourselves completing the challenges in your backyards or living rooms. Show us what you got by tweeting us at @NYCFCYouth! You can also find these skills on the newly launched NYCFC Youth Instagram account, along with more youth curated content to come.

NYCFC Cook

Try out a new home-cooked meal with a collection of Goya recipes picked out by NYCFC players and Goya Chef Fernando Desa. Download the collection of recipes or watch Chef Desa's tutorials here.

NYC TBT

Last Thursday, we continued our biweekly series of classic matches as we looked back at last season's unforgettable Fan Appreciation Night showdown with the reigning champions, Atlanta United. Mitri and Héber recounted their memories from that September night in the BX as we reminisced across @NYCFC social media channels.

Stay Healthy. Stay Home. | For The City

We will be back on the pitch where we belong soon if we all do everything in our power as a team to keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. Learn more about ways to stay engaged and active on NYCFC.com/StayHome.

NYCFC Fam At Home

We're all in this together, New York. From social distancing to reminiscing, here are some ways fans have been keeping NYCFC in the mix while staying home and staying healthy. Share with us on social media @NYCFC!