New York City FC and the YES Network debut “NYCFC - Home For The City” Special Which Premieres this Friday, May 1 on YES

New York City FC and the YES Network, its exclusive regional television partner, are joining forces to create a television special entitled NYCFC – Home for the City which will premiere on Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. on YES. The show will include interviews, features and other exclusive content about NYCFC.

The special will be hosted by YES’ NYCFC analyst, Ian Joy, while his NYCFC play-by-play partner, Joe Tolleson, and Joy’s fellow NYCFC analyst, Janusz Michallik, will also make appearances.

Among the highlights of the show:

Interviews with NYCFC Head Coach Ronny Deila and NYCFC midfielder James Sands

A special musical performance from newly signed defender Gudmundur Thórarinsson, who will talk about the song he recently released to provide hope to all those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis

Messages from team members including goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Brad Stuver, defender Sebastien Ibeagha and midfielder Keaton Parks to fans regarding the current state of affairs, urging people to continue to stay home and thanking the frontline workers

A roundtable conversation with Joy, Michallik and Tolleson

A social media mailbag with YES’ broadcast team answering questions sent in by fans

“”NYCFC – Home for the City” is a show that gives fans inside access to the Club like never before,” said Joy. “The fans asked, and we at YES are providing. As a soccer fan, I want to hear from coaches and players, to get to know them and what they are like off the field. We do that on this show. What goes on behind-the-scenes at an MLS team is of great interest, and we are giving fans what they want.”

NYCFC – Home for the City is YES’ latest NYCFC content offering meant to keep fans engaged during the MLS season suspension. The network is airing special encore presentations of its NYCFC game telecasts and has interviewed NYCFC players as part of its television and digital programming since March, including NYCFC’s homegrown signing James Sands, Libyan international Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Scottish winger Gary Mackay-Steven, and 2019 NYCFC Community MVP recipient Brad Stuver.



Fans can visit YES’ YouTube channel for more NYCFC and other programming.



Additionally, NYCFC’s “Stay Healthy. Stay Home” initiative featuring up-to-date health and community information, resources for supporters and fun for the whole family can be accessed on the Club’s website.