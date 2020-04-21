Staying Home with NYCFC | Maxime Chanot Taps In and More Hub Updates

In case you missed it, we've curated some of the latest additions to NYCFC's "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub to keep you active and informed while at home.

Help Support NY Common Pantry

We're proud to bring awareness to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health, and self-sufficiency. The recent concern over COVID-19 has impacted the organization's volunteer base and their ability to serve some of NYC's most vulnerable communities. If you can, join us in supporting NY Common Pantry by providing a donation. You may select one of our donation amounts or help us finish our puzzle by purchasing one or more puzzle pieces for $10 each until the puzzle is complete. Donate here.

Shoutout to The Third Rail for being named #MLSUnited Community Heroes for their efforts in supporting NY Common Pantry. NYCFC supporters teamed up with Kelloggs and Degree as part of a canned food and toiletry drive to support the South Bronx location of NY Common Pantry.

Kids Corner Activities

Each week, we're continuing to add new activities for the young NYCFC fans in your household. We've got NYCFC-themed word searches, crossword puzzles, coloring pages featuring some of your favorite players, mazes, word scrambles, and more. If you're up for a challenge, we've got a Youth Wellness Board full of different categories and tasks. If you haven't already, families can also download The Healthy Hat-Trick, a soccer-themed educational program focused on health and nutrition.

Stay Home Skills and NYCFC Youth Instagram

Do you miss the beautiful game as much as we do? Stay active and healthy with these soccer skills and challenges lead by NYCFC Academy coaches. We will continue to provide more skills and ball mastery videos, but in the meantime set up the self-timer and shoot video of yourselves completing the challenges in your backyards/living rooms. Show us what you got by tweeting us at @NYCFCYouth! You can also find these videos on the newly launched NYCFC Youth Instagram account, along with more youth curated content to come.

NYCFC Meets

Maxime Chanot was the latest member of the NYCFC squad to link up with YES Network Analyst Ian Joy via Cisco Webex Meetings. Maxime talks family time, virtual team workouts, his love for NYCFC, and how he’s staying positive white at home. You can catch up on previous episodes featuring Ronny Deila, Sean Johnson, Maxi Moralez, Anton Tinnerholm, and Alex Ring on the "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub.

NYCFC Home Friendlies

Over the past few weeks, NYCFC players have spent some time checking in on our fans and offering words of support. Thanks to Cisco for helping us stay connected during this challenging time, Anton Tinnerholm, Keaton Parks, Sean Johnson, and Brad Stuver were able to answer fan questions and share how they are all staying healthy and staying home. You can watch all of the Friendly Matches on NYCFC.com.

NYC TBT

This week we'll be launching NYC TBT, a new series of biweekly classic matches on NYCFC.com and across the Club’s social media channels. While the season is on hold, we’ll look back on some of the most memorable matches in NYCFC history and reminisce with you and members of the NYCFC family as we continue to stay healthy and stay home.

Our first NYC TBT will take place on Thursday, April 23 at 7PM ET, with a rerun of the July 3, 2016 Hudson River Derby vs. Red Bulls. In the meantime, please start going back into your archives and find your clips and photos from the day to share with us on the Club’s social channels on 4/23 as we take a walk down memory lane.

NYCFC Fam At Home

We're all in this together. From social distancing to reminiscing, check out some ways fans have been keeping NYCFC in the mix while staying home and staying healthy. Share with us on social media @NYCFC!