New York City FC and Captain Morgan Team Up to Help South Bronx COVID-19 Relief Effort as Part of MLS Unites

Captain Morgan, Official Spiced Rum of MLS, Committing at least $55,000 to NY Common Pantry

New York, N.Y., (April 21, 2020) – The New York City FC (NYCFC) community is one of many across the globe that are currently facing a series of unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of MLS Unites, a league-wide platform designed to educate communities, entertain fans and elevate heroic efforts during the pandemic, and to show our love and commitment to the city we call home, our NYCFC partner Captain Morgan has pledged a donation of at least $55,000 (US) to NY Common Pantry, adding to NYCFC’s previous donation of 100,000 meals to South Bronx residents. Captain Morgan’s new contribution will provide more than 43,000 additional meals¹ directly to South Bronx community, where the Club plays its home games.

Coinciding with this week’s MLS Unites programming, supporting those in need, the donation to NY Common Pantry is part of Captain Morgan’s initial pledge of $500,000 (US) across the United States and Canada to assist local MLS communities affected by COVID-19. Captain Morgan is working with each of their nine local club partners, including NYCFC, to facilitate a donation of at least $55,000 (US) to a charitable organization of the clubs’ choosing, and we couldn’t be more excited to have 501(c)(3) NY Common Pantry be the recipient of the donation. Each of the charities is focused on providing meals and relief to local COVID-19 frontline workers and community members in need during this difficult time. A full list of the organizations to which their donations are being distributed can be found here.

NY Common Pantry already provides lifesaving meals and other resources for over 81,000 local Bronx residents at their Choice Pantry Bronx (CPBx) location on Hoe Avenue at Freeman Street. This new $55,000+ contribution will further NY Common Pantry’s work providing critical resources and the delivery of even more vital meals to the South Bronx community. As the largest community-based food pantry in the City, and with a particular focus on the local homeless population, NY Common Pantry’s work delivering nutritious food to New Yorkers in-need is critical, now more than ever.

NYCFC CEO, Brad Sims, commented: “We are inspired that our partners at Captain Morgan have teamed up with us and NY Common Pantry to multiply the resources to provide even more critical meals to local South Bronx residents.”

“Food insecurity in the Bronx has only been exacerbated by COVID-19,” continued Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director of NY Common Pantry. “We're honored to partner with Captain Morgan and NYCFC, who are as committed to Bronx communities as we are, to insure the most vulnerable among us are well cared for. Their support is critical, especially now.”

“Captain Morgan is proud and honored to be in partnership with Major League Soccer, and we remain committed to supporting this incredible league,” Captain Morgan, Vice President, Sam Salameh said. “During these challenging times, it’s important that we unite as a community and work to overcome this together. Captain Morgan is proud to be united with MLS and each of our partner clubs, in an effort to bring relief to our club communities across the United States and within Canada.”

For NYCFC fans interested in getting involved in the relief effort, Captain Morgan will kick off The Captain’s Challenge on its Instagram channel (@CaptainMorganUSA) today Tuesday, April 21. The Captain’s Challenge will feature fans showing off their best nutmegging skills – that is, kicking a ball between someone’s or something’s legs. Don’t have a soccer ball at home? Feel free to get creative – a balled up pair of socks, a pillow, a roll of TP – almost anything will work. For those who live by themselves, it’s possible to nutmeg anything with legs, whether that be a table or chair. Captain Morgan will be taking select fan submissions and showcasing them alongside commentary from MLS legend Taylor Twellman.

For every qualifying video U.S. fans (21+) share to their public Instagram (in feed or stories) tagging @CaptainMorganUSA and including the hashtag #CaptainMorganDonation, Captain Morgan will donate $25 (US) up to an additional $50,000 (US)² on top of the initial pledge of $500,000 (US) to assist MLS communities affected by this crisis.

NYCFC encourages all of our fans and fellow community members to join us, Captain Morgan and MLS to Unite for Those In Need. If you’re over 21, get ‘megging – we can’t wait to see what you’ve got. Please do it safely and responsibly: Captain’s Orders.

For more information on “MLS Unites,” visit mlssoccer.com/mls-unites.





¹ $1.26 provides one complete, nutritious NY Common Pantry Choice Pantry meal for a neighbor in need. See NY Common Pantry annual report here for more information.

² Final amount to be split evenly among nine charities. The Captain’s Challenge ends Tuesday, May 5. Videos which do not qualify (e.g., show irresponsible or dangerous behavior) will not result in donation. See here for additional information.