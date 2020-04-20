NYCFC #FriendlyMatch Recap, powered by Cisco Webex

Over the past few weeks, NYCFC players have spent some time checking in our our fans and offering words of support . Thanks to Cisco for helping us stay connected during this challenging time, Anton Tinnerholm, Keaton Parks, Sean Johnson, and Brad Stuver were able to answer fan questions and share how they are all staying healthy and staying home.

Anton dished on who he thinks is the funniest teammate and how the team has been continuing to workout together even while being apart.

Keaton linked up with fans and shared some of his favorite training drills are, what he’s binge watching, and the story behind his first name on the back of his jersey.

Sean Johnson shared what his experience was like arriving in NYC and what it's like being a goalkeeper.

“It’s where my heart was growing up. I just put everything into being the best goalkeeper I could be ”

Brad Stuver caught up with some NYCFC fans and talked about how the team is staying connected, his idol growing up, and what his routine has been like while continuing to stay home and stay healthy.

Thank you to Cisco for helping us stay connected with our fans!