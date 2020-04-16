NYC TBT | Introducing Throwback Thursdays on NYCFC.com

Introducing NYC TBT, a new series of biweekly classic matches on NYCFC.com and across the Club’s social media channels.

While the season is on hold, we’ll look back on some of the most memorable matches in NYCFC history and reminisce with you and members of the NYCFC family as we continue to stay healthy and stay home.

Starting 7pm ET on 4/23, every alternate week, we will post a full 90-minute classic match to NYCFC.com* and will take it to Twitter & Instagram, where we’ll run the tape back on some of the most iconic moments from the day and hear from some of the key protagonists.

Our first NYC TBT will take place on Thursday, April 23 at 7PM ET, with a rerun of the July 3, 2016 Hudson River Derby vs. Red Bulls.

In the meantime, please start going back into your archives and find your clips and photos from the day to share with us on the Club’s social channels on 4/23 as we take a walk down memory lane.

Stay tuned to NYCFC.com and @NYCFC for further announcements on future NYC TBTs and let us know which games you'd like us to cover on future Thursdays via our social media channels.

STAY HEALTHY. STAY HOME. Keep up to date with the Club’s upcoming virtual events here, or subscribe to our calendar here.

*Live game streams will only be available within local broadcast territory. We still encourage those fans further afield to participate on social media, tagging @NYCFC with any posts relating to the game.