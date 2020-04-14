Staying Home with NYCFC | Ronny Deila Checks In, Home Workouts, and More

As we all continue to stay inside, here are some new additions to NYCFC's "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub to keep you active and informed while at home.

Help Support NY Common Pantry

We're proud to bring awareness to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health, and self-sufficiency. The recent concern over COVID-19 has impacted the organization's volunteer base and their ability to serve some of NYC's most vulnerable communities. Join us in supporting NY Common Party by providing a donation. You may select one of our donation amounts or help us finish our puzzle by purchasing one or more puzzle pieces for $10 each until the puzzle is complete. Donate here.

Kids Corner Activities

For the young ones at home, we’re continuing to add new activities here every week including NYCFC-themed word searches, crossword puzzles to test your club history knowledge, and coloring pages featuring some of your favorite players. If you're up for a challenge, we've got a Youth Wellness Board full of different categories and tasks. If you haven't already, families can also download The Healthy Hat-Trick, a soccer-themed educational program focused on health and nutrition.

NYCFC Academy Skills

Do you miss the beautiful game as much as we do? Stay active and healthy with these soccer skills and challenges from NYCFC Academy coaches. We will continue to provide more skills and ball mastery videos in the coming weeks, but in the meantime set up the self-timer and shoot video of yourselves completing the challenges in your backyards/living rooms. Show us what you got by tweeting us at @NYCFCYouth!

NYCFC Meets

NYCFC players have been linking up YES Network Analyst Ian Joy via Cisco Webex Meetings during the 2020 MLS season suspension due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Head Coach Ronny Deila recently hopped on to give updates on how the squad is staying positive, active, and connected during this time. You can catch up on previous episodes featuring Sean Johnson, Maxi Moralez, and Anton Tinnerholm on the "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub.

Ask A Pro

James Sands linked up with the NYCFC Academy from home to answer questions from the young players. James provided insight on what its like to train with the first team as an academy player, and what his experience was like once he turned professional. Watch below or share with any aspiring young footballers you may know!

NYCFC Move!

We've launched NYCFC Move!, a workout series aimed to keep you active and healthy home. New York City Football Club Performance Coach Jake Roswell will be showing you some exercises you can do to maintain fitness just like the Boys in Blue are. Each week we’ll bring you new exercises you can try, with Jake and NYCFC players showing you the way.

NYCFC Fam At Home

We're all in this together. From social distancing to reminiscing, check out some ways fans have been putting an NYCFC spin on staying home and staying healthy. Share with us on social media @NYCFC!