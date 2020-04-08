NY Common Pantry receives critical funds from New York City FC for South Bronx residents during COVID19

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) will donate 100,000 meals to South Bronx residents through NY Common Pantry during this critical time of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City.

NY Common Pantry already provides lifesaving meals and other resources for over 81,000 local Bronx residents at their Choice Pantry Bronx (CPBx) location at Freeman Street and Hoe Avenue. This new six-figure contribution from NYCFC, who plays home matches in the South Bronx, will further NY Common Pantry’s work providing critical resources and the delivery of even more vital meals to the South Bronx community.

With the largest community-based food pantry in the City, and with a particular focus on the local homeless population, NY Common Pantry’s work delivering nutritious food to New Yorkers in-need is critical, now more than ever.

NYCFC CEO, Brad Sims, said:

“New York Common Pantry is a lifesaving organization and we are proud to do anything we can to contribute to this important work and help our neighbors in the South Bronx stay connected, healthy and fed during this crisis. This is a critical time for New York City, and we are committed to helping communities and individuals, who may need support.”

NY Common Pantry Executive Director, Stephen Grimaldi, continued:

“This crisis has exacerbated the already dire food insecurity situation in NYC. We're seeing more new members, more families with children, and more newly unemployed individuals come to our Pantry for groceries. Partnerships like the one we have with NYCFC is crucial to our ability to remain a valuable resource for individuals and families in the Bronx.”

On top of the Club’s direct donation to the South Bronx, NYCFC partners have galvanized to support NY Common Pantry. BodyArmor made a critical donation of beverages last month. Goya has committed a donation of goods to NY Common Pantry which will be delivered by Dumbo Moving and Storage given the current shortage of local ground support. Xylem will be matching all funds raised by their employees with a 2:1 donation over the coming weeks. NYCFC would like to thank partners for offering to support in such a meaningful way.

While the Club may not be playing any games in the South Bronx right now, NYCFC has also partnered with the New York Yankees to create a $1.4 million COVID-19 Disaster Relief Program for NYCFC gameday staff.

Additionally, NYCFC has created a resource hub—Stay Healthy. Stay Home.—to connect fans, first team players and staff and mobilize outreach for NY Common Pantry. The hub includes educational materials for families, workouts from First Team players and coaches, contributions from Chief Culinary Coach Marcus Samuelsson and Club partners, and these resources will be updated regularly. On the hub, City in the Community (CITC) coaches continue to deliver daily soccer workouts, weekly mentorship and professional development seminars through virtual classrooms, and will be hosting a podcast to keep young people healthy, active and engaged.