Staying Home with NYCFC | New Activities, Challenges, & More

As we all continue to stay inside, here are some new additions to NYCFC's "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub to keep you active and informed while at home.

Help Support NY Common Pantry

We're proud to bring awareness to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health, and self-sufficiency. The recent concern over COVID-19 has impacted the organization's volunteer base and their ability to serve some of NYC's most vulnerable communities. Join us in supporting NY Common Party by providing a donation. You may select one of our donation amounts or help us finish our puzzle by purchasing one or more puzzle pieces for $10 each until the puzzle is complete. Donate here.

Kids Corner Activities

For the youth, we’ve added new activities here including NYCFC-themed word searches, crossword puzzles to test your club history knowledge, and coloring pages featuring some of your favorite players. If you're up for a challenge, we've got a Youth Wellness Board full of tasks with this week's theme focusing on self-improvement. If you haven't already, families can also download The Healthy Hat-Trick, a soccer-themed educational program focused on health and nutrition.

Maxi in all black. Let's call it The Goth Kit. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/04UJbfwrJi — Lantz Arroyo 🇵🇷 (@lantzarroyo) March 24, 2020

NYCFC Academy Skills

Do you miss the beautiful game as much as we do? Stay active and healthy with these soccer skills and challenges from NYCFC Academy coaches. We will continue to provide more skills and ball mastery videos in the coming weeks, but in the meantime set up the self-timer and shoot video of yourselves completing the challenges in your backyards/living rooms. Show us what you got by tweeting us at @NYCFCYouth!

NYCFC Meets

NYCFC players have been linking up YES Network Analyst Ian Joy via Cisco Webex Meetings during the 2020 MLS season suspension due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Maxi Moralez was the latest player to tap in, but you can catch up on previous episodes on the "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub.

NYCFC Fam At Home

We're all in this together. From social distancing to reminiscing, check out some ways fans have been putting an NYCFC spin on staying home and staying healthy. Share with us on social media @NYCFC!

#DailyKit Day 15: @NYCFC training kit and a shout to the front line warriors at NY Presbyterian Hospital fighting the war against Coronavirus 🙏❤️



Rules are simple. I post a different kit pic every day and you post your kit pic in the comments pic.twitter.com/DlAsuaZQLC — NYC OG (@NYC_BX_OG) April 4, 2020

My favorite NYCFC post goal celebration of all time https://t.co/DcCZWcAwUM — The Pigeon (@NYCFCPigeon) April 6, 2020

First walk outside in 14 days, feels amazing. Maintaining social distancing from everyone except Hermione. pic.twitter.com/2Uvw38rRba — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 5, 2020