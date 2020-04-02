Ford Keys to the eSports Match | NYCFC vs. DC United

This weekend, we take it back to the digital pitch with Chris “Didycrislito” Holly and Mohamed “KingCJ0” Alioune Diop, as New York City Football Club beast up against the black and red of DC United via an eMLS friendly.

Stay At Home, Play At Home

The matchup between Chris and Mohamed comes just a few weeks after Chris’ win over Exraa of the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on aggregate. We continue with our eMLS matches to mirror those that would otherwise be occurring in stadiums around the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still Rolling

Although the eMLS is on hold, Chris Holly has continued his winning ways, running the table and finishing first in the most recent ESL tournament. Holly also finished with a 29-1 record in the most recent FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Weekend League.

Tap In

Check out Chris’ Twitch stream and be sure comment and like as he plays. You can support him and reach out on Twitter and Instagram where Chris can be found @didychrislito. Come on New York!

How To Watch

The game will be streaming live on NYCFC.com at 7PM ET this Friday from Chris’ Twitch channel at Twitch.TV/didycrislito. Get ready to Beast Up with Chris Holly and NYCFC, and remember to #StayAtHome and be safe!