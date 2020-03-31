CITC Celebrates Women's History Month

City In The Community has long since been a staple in the soccer community of New York City. With March being Women’s History Month, CITC wanted to continually honor women who are involved in the sport, either through NYCFC, Manchester City or on the New York and Major League Soccer scene.

CITC kicked off the month with an episode of their Soccer Bloc podcast, featuring hosts of The Call Up, Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins. Where they discussed being women in the broadcast business and provided moments of inspiration for future broadcasters.

🎙| Episode 6 dropped today! An all-women’s podcast speaking about women in sports, the challenges women have to overcome in sports and the advancements made towards equality.



TuneIn: https://t.co/5DtZkRZbRk



Spotify: https://t.co/rJypS723Wq



iTunes: https://t.co/Q4sXsZwy8D pic.twitter.com/60QgV6Pyhn — City In The Community NYC (@citc_nyc) March 9, 2020

CITC profiled the women of the New York City Football Club Front Office:

"I think is wonderful that International Women’s Day, especially, has grown from being just another date on a calendar, to a meaningful celebration of the women around us. Also an opportunity for us to highlight, more openly discuss change around issues of inequality. (cont'd) pic.twitter.com/8ql68FwOT1 — City In The Community NYC (@citc_nyc) March 2, 2020

“I look up to a lot of women in general, but if i had to pick, I’ll say Michelle Obama, and the whole US Women’s Soccer Team for their leadership and fight for equality for young girls and women.” pic.twitter.com/4K32fAcskK — City In The Community NYC (@citc_nyc) March 9, 2020

The group also linked up with some professional players over in Manchester for some shine:

CITC NY uses the power of soccer to promote health, education and leadership development and create safe community spaces, where programming is free of charge. CITC NY has received national recognition and has been selected twice as a finalist for ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award. In addition, NYCFC was named 2016 and 2019 MLS Community Relations Team of the Year and Young Leader Yasmine Sanchez was awarded the ESPN Billie Jean King Award.

Contact City in the Community by emailing community@nycfc.com.