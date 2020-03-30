Stay Healthy. Stay Home. | Weekly NYCFC-Themed Kids Activities

Each week we’ll be providing new activities for kids, and the whole family, to stay healthy and stay home. Put your NYCFC knowledge to the test with crossword puzzles, reminisce with an inaugural season word search, or break out the art supplies to create an NYCFC masterpiece, we’ve got new NYCFC-themed activities coming your way.

To get your kiddos started this week, we’ve added new NYCFC-themed word searches, crossword puzzles, and coloring pages here. Families can also download The Healthy Hat-Trick, a soccer-themed educational program focused on health and nutrition.

As we continue to look out for each other as we all stay home, give us a shout on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to let us know what ideas you have in mind for us to bring NYCFC to you at home.

Whether you’re repping NYCFC gear, rewatching your favorite matches, or enjoying arts and crafts, share with us on social media how you’re staying connected with NYCFC at home.

Took out the coloring pencils for this one 🔥👕 @NYCFC pic.twitter.com/YbCnjDn3KZ — Chris (@chrisgstar609) March 24, 2020

Maxi in all black. Let's call it The Goth Kit. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/04UJbfwrJi — Lantz Arroyo 🇵🇷 (@lantzarroyo) March 24, 2020

Day 5 - #WorkFromHome #dailykit is another @NYCFC kit, this time the home blues from a few seasons ago. Stay positive all, and keep testing negative! pic.twitter.com/dG9UHCNYTO — Michael LaMontagne (@mountaincuse) March 27, 2020

Extended recess at Homeschool today. Think my son has a career as a keeper...The dramatics. What you think @brad_stuver @SeanJohnGK 🧤 ⚽️ @NYCFC @NYCFCYouth pic.twitter.com/6fzIDs8C6E — Brian Walsh (@NYCSoccer1) March 27, 2020

Not usually a career mode person but I’ve been missing #NYCFC a little bit more lately, peep the controller though @NYCFC pic.twitter.com/nnfXu03FCW — Erik (@stellatogelato) March 26, 2020