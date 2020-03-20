Keys To The eSports Match | NYCFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

We’ve got eSports action on Saturday with our eChampions League winner Chris Holly carrying the torch for the Boys In Blue vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – EA Sports FIFA style.

Holly goes head to head against Vancouver’s Alex “Exraa” Gonzalez live on Twitch at 12:30 PM Eastern – and everyone is encouraged to join in the live stream on Twitch and simulcast on NYCFC.com

Look for a competitive match with Chris and Exraa, as the two are both top players in the league, ranked third and fourth respectively across eMLS.

A Change In Pitch

Just because we’re home doesn’t mean you can’t support. Tap in to Chris’ Twitch stream and be sure comment and like as he plays. You could also blast out the feed with us on Twitter and Instagram where Chris can be found @didychrislito. Let’s have some fun with it!

We Move

Holly has been in fantastic form all 2020. Earlier in March he finished the first week of the month 30-0, including a clean sweep of the Swiss Qualifying Stages of the now postponed eMLS Cup. The current e-Champions League Title Holder, known to many in the online FIFA community as "The Beast", remains in great shape and will be looking to put on a show for longtime supporters and potential new fans alike.

His opponent, Exraa is a newcomer to professional gaing after joining the Vancouver Whitecaps eMLS side at the start of 2020, though he did spend some time kicking the actual soccer ball around with a Whitecaps youth training affiliate as a youngster in Saskatchewan growing up.

How To Watch

The game will be streaming live on NYCFC.com at 12:30 ET this Saturday from Chris’ Twitch channel at Twitch.TV/didycrislito_

Look forward to kicking it on the sticks with the fam...