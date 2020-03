NYCFC's eChampions League winner Chris Holly carried the torch for the Boys In Blue vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – EA Sports FIFA style - on Saturday.

Holly went head to head against Vancouver’s eMLS pro Alex “Exraa” Gonzalez live on Twitch.

Watch how it went down below with commentary (+ a FUT pack opening at the end) from @didychrislito himself:



Watch live video from didychrislito_ on www.twitch.tv