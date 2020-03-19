New York City FC Sporting Department Confirms First Case of COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 19, 2020 - New York City FC today announced that a member of the Club’s Sporting Department has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is feeling well after displaying mild symptoms and is observing appropriate isolation protocols. NYCFC has been working closely with local infectious disease specialists who have instructed players, team staff and those believed to have come in close contact to maintain self-isolation and immediately report any symptoms they may be experiencing to team medical personnel. No other cases within NYCFC have been identified at this time.



In addition to working with an infectious disease specialist, NYCFC is in close consultation with the CDC, New York State Department of Health, Major League Soccer (MLS), Concacaf and relevant First Team opponents regarding this situation. The health and safety of NYCFC players, coaches, staff and fans continues to be the Club’s top priority. The Club is committed to the health practices outlined by the CDC and encourages all NYCFC fans and New Yorkers to do the same. Follow the links for the CDC's and New York State government's advice.



Earlier today, MLS announced that it will extend the postponement of all matches in accordance with Sunday's guidance from the CDC to cancel all mass gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. NYCFC is in full agreement of this decision and is currently maintaining the League’s suspension of full-team training sessions through Friday, March 20. NYCFC will take guidance from MLS and local health authorities to determine when it is appropriate and safe to resume training. This is inclusive of all activities at the Club’s training ground, Etihad City Football Academy New York, and all NYCFC Academy events.



NYCFC CEO, Brad Sims, said: “I would like to sincerely thank all those who have offered the Club medical advice and support throughout this process. As a Club, we are closely following all advice and taking all possible preventative measures. Thankfully, I am pleased to say that the individual affected is at home and is feeling better after only a short illness.



‘’We will continue to be diligent and work closely with our team of medical experts to do our part to keep our community safe, healthy and informed. Though we do not believe any fans or members of the public have been put at risk, sharing information is vital at this time and we will continue to proactively update with any further details or confirmed cases. Soccer is a team sport, and one thing we can implement during this challenging period is how to work together. This is a time when we all need to ensure we’re doing what’s best for the wider community and greater good. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all fans to take care of themselves and one another. We are New Yorkers, and we will get through this together.”



NYCFC wishes all of our fans good health and safety as together we navigate unprecedented and uncertain times. NYCFC will continue to be in close contact with fans and issue Club statements on NYCFC.com and Club social channels.