Club Statement | 3.19.20

We hope you and your families are healthy and safe. During this unprecedented time, as things are changing rapidly, we want to make sure we are communicating the latest League and Club news with you as soon as we have updates.

Major League Soccer (MLS) has just announced that it will extend the suspension of all matches, with a target return date of May 10. The extension was made in accordance with Sunday's guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cancel all mass gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. NYCFC is in full agreement of this decision and below is the League’s official statement.

Please note that MLS still intends—and has a path forward—to play a full 34 game season in 2020. Any, and all, further updates regarding 2020 NYCFC tickets and postponed matches will be communicated as soon as possible.

Now, more than ever, we appreciate your cooperation as we work together to protect the health and safety of all our players, coaches, partners, staff—and you, our incredible fans.

Even from a distance, we want to ensure our loyal fans are informed—and that we are doing what we can to make it as easy as possible to get in communication. If you have any questions, please reach out via email or phone. We are here and we are in this together.

Major League Soccer Statement on CDC Recommendation

NEW YORK (March 19, 2020) – In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.