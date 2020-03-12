Club Statement | 3.12.20

NYCFC CEO Brad Sims has released the following statement on behalf of the Club:

“The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is – and always has been – our number one priority. After monitoring the COVID-19 situation extremely closely with our partners at MLS and city, state and federal agencies, we fully support the League’s decision to suspend the 2020 season for a 30-day time period.

“Together, we will be diligent, using this break to evaluate and respond to the rapidly changing situation. We remain committed to the health practices outlined by the CDC and encourage all NYCFC fans and New Yorkers to do the same. We would like to thank NYCFC fans for their understanding and support during this challenging time.”

NYCFC will ensure that season tickets, groups and individual tickets already purchased for Saturday’s Home Opener and other postponed matches will be honored once rescheduled. If a decision is made to cancel any games – or to play behind-closed-doors – NYCFC will work closely with fans to provide refunds and/or credits for future games.

Additionally, Concacaf has announced the suspension of the 2020 Champions League due to COVID-19.

NYCFC will continue to be in close contact with fans and issue further Club statements on NYCFC.com and Club social channels.